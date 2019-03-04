Car smashing into pole causes power outage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A traffic accident between a car and a power pole caused a power outage, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

The accident happened at the corner of Northeast 20th Street and East Sunrise Boulevard, according to police. Florida Power and Light said that 69 homes are without power.

Sunrise Boulevard is closed both ways between Gateway Street and Middle River Drive, according to police.

Police said that there were no arrests and no injuries.

