Casey Anthony 'open' to having more children, report says

Seven years after she was acquitted for the murder of her young daughter, Casey Anthony reportedly says she's open to having more children.

FOX News reports someone close to Anthony, who is now 32, told People that she's thought about having more kids and doesn't care what anyone else thinks.

“She’s very good at living her life and to hell with what other people think,” the source told FOX News. “If she wants to have another kid, she’ll have another kid. She doesn’t care what you or I or anyone else thinks.”

Anthony was accused of killing her daughter Caylee after the 2-year-old disappeared on June 16. 2008.

Police originally arrested Anthony on charges of child neglect and she told police Caylee had vanished while with a babysitter.

Caylee's body was found on Dec. 11, 2008, nearly seven months later.

Anthony was found not guilty of first-degree murder after her 2011 trial in which prosecutors couldn't prove she had suffocated Caylee or even prove how the girl died.

According to the report, Anthony know works for a Palm Beach County private investigator.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.