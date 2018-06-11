Caught on camera: 'Brazen,' expensive work truck burglary

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A Hollywood man wasn’t home when his work truck was burglarized, but his surveillance cameras were rolling.

On the video, you first see a dark-colored Jaguar roll into the shot, followed by a lighter-colored Mazda, from which a man hops out and makes a beeline toward Nathan Sanford’s vehicle.

“I was stunned,” Sanford said Sunday. “I couldn’t believe it. And it’s broad daylight -- brazen.”

The cameras caught the incident as it took place about 9:30 a.m. Saturday. For six minutes, the thief is seen fiddling with the lock on the back door of the vehicle, not at all bothered by passing cars or the sight of a neighbor tossing out some trash right across the street.

“(It) is unfortunate,” Sanford said. “I’m out doing the right thing, trying to make a good living and somebody just comes and takes everything away from you."

Finally, after messing with the truck for some time, the thief gets in.

“You can see where they busted it with a screwdriver,” Sanford said. “And one way or another, he just snapped it and got in.”

Heavy-duty work tools were stolen from the locked truck. The crook was spotted carrying the goods back to his car. In total, about $5,000 worth of equipment was stolen. Sanford relies on those items for his electrical service and construction duties.

“I had all my power tools hanging,” Sanford said.

His truck is now in a state of disarray, and the person or people responsible remain at large. Both cars seen on the surveillance video drove off at the same time, one acting as a lookout for the other.

“He was very calculated,” Sanford said. “He knew what he was after, I guess. It’s almost like he did it before.”

