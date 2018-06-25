News

Charity event honors Rapper XXXTentacion's final wishes

Food giveaway held in Liberty City on Sunday

By Marcine Joseph - Assignment Editor

LIBERTY CITY, Fla. - Hundreds of fans came out to support a charity event that Rapper XXXTentacion was planning before he was tragically killed last Monday.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, had a food giveaway scheduled in Liberty City that he posted about on his Instagram story the day before he was shot and killed in Deerfield Beach.

Bagged lunches were distributed to the community of Liberty City at Drew Park.

Fans celebrated the rapper’s life as they honored his final wish.

A memorial is planned for noon Wednesday at the BB&T Center, where fans are invited to "come say your final goodbye."

