Charity event honors Rapper XXXTentacion's final wishes

LIBERTY CITY, Fla. - Hundreds of fans came out to support a charity event that Rapper XXXTentacion was planning before he was tragically killed last Monday.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, had a food giveaway scheduled in Liberty City that he posted about on his Instagram story the day before he was shot and killed in Deerfield Beach.

Bagged lunches were distributed to the community of Liberty City at Drew Park.

Fans celebrated the rapper’s life as they honored his final wish.

A memorial is planned for noon Wednesday at the BB&T Center, where fans are invited to "come say your final goodbye."

We fed 1000 people today in @xxxtentacion ‘s name. The kids he use to come & visit were asking about him & a few were even inspired to hop on the mic! Jah was always about Florida talent, he would’ve loved this 🖤 #AHelpingHand pic.twitter.com/1Rc0ifjPoW — Julz (@YesJulz) June 24, 2018

