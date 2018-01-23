Child airlifted to hospital after suffering 'long fall' at school in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A child was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after he or she suffered a long fall at a school in Homestead, authorities said.

The incident was reported at Colonial Christian School at 17105 SW 296th St.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Felipe Lay said the child is under the age of 10 and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

No other details were immediately released.

