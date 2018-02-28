Child dies after being locked inside car at shopping plaza, Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A child died Wednesday after being locked inside a car at a shopping plaza, Miami-Dade police said.

Authorities said the child was found inside a vehicle parked at a shopping center on Southwest 97th Avenue and Bird Road.

Police said the child died after being taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Witnesses told Local 10 News reporter Michael Seiden that the child's mother works nearby at the Forever Young Spa and forgot that her child was in the car.

They said the child was a boy, who was about 1 years old.

Surveillance video shows the mother pulling up to the salon Wednesday morning and running back into the parking lot about six hours later after she was informed that her son was in her car, witnesses said.

Witnesses said the boy was unresponsive when the mother discovered him.

The mother performed CPR on her child until authorities arrived. A pharmacist also helped, witnesses said.

People who know the woman told Seiden that the mother was not originally supposed to work Wednesday, but came in to work on her day off.

The mother is currently being interviewed by detectives.

It's unclear whether she will face charges.

