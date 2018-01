MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A child is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

The child, only identified as a 6-year-old girl, was struck at 753 NW Seventh Ave.

Officials said she was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

No other details were immediately released.

