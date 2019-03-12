Chili's is serving up $3.13 margaritas all day Wednesday

MIAMI - Got plans this Wednesday? We're betting you will now.

In an effort to allow everyone to join in on its birthday celebration, Chili’s is offering $3.13 margaritas all day long on Wednesday.

People, this is not a drill!

The restaurant teased us all on Twitter just Sunday.

Wrapping paper: check. Super mysterious items under the wrapping paper: check. Get ready, 3/13 is coming… pic.twitter.com/obdsdi825p — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) March 10, 2019

Someone must have done some gift unwrapping, because the restaurant then announced it will be serving its Presidente margaritas at the insanely good price for the entire day.

Chili's apparently has a the-more-the-merrier attitude when sharing in celebrations, and we are not complaining.

The restaurant website says to leave the gifts at home, but "bring yourself and let's just enjoy the Presidente Margaritas, along with our famous Bigger Mouth Burgers, Baby Back Ribs, and Full-On Fajitas."

And if you go during happy hour, you can also get some good eats for cheap. We're talking $3 chips and salsa or fried pickles. For $4, you can pair your margarita with cheese fries or cheddar bites.

If the Presidente isn't quite up your alley, Chili's is cheersing to St. Patrick's Day, with a monthlong special of $5 Lucky Jameson margaritas -- all day, every day this month.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.