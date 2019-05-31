News

Chipotle offers BOGO deal for nurses

MIAMI - Chipotle is set to take care of the people who take care of us when we're sick.

The chain will honor nurses on Tuesday, June 4 with a buy one, get one free deal. Nurses just need to show a valid nursing license or ID to get in on the free food.

All nurses are included in the BOGO deal, including:

  • RN
  • NP
  • CRNA
  • CNS
  • CNM
  • LVN
  • CNA

“We know that nurses are some of the most hardworking individuals and Chipotle wants to do its part to recognize these dedicated professionals who are helping to cultivate a better world,” Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Reputation Officer at Chipotle, said in a release. “We’re inviting all nurses to come into Chipotle to show us their IDs to redeem our token of appreciation.”

The deal is only valid for in-store purchases and cannot be used for online orders.

