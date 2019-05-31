Chipotle offers BOGO deal for nurses

MIAMI - Chipotle is set to take care of the people who take care of us when we're sick.
The chain will honor nurses on Tuesday, June 4 with a buy one, get one free deal. Nurses just need to show a valid nursing license or ID to get in on the free food.
All nurses are included in the BOGO deal, including:
- RN
- NP
- CRNA
- CNS
- CNM
- LVN
- CNA
“We know that nurses are some of the most hardworking individuals and Chipotle wants to do its part to recognize these dedicated professionals who are helping to cultivate a better world,” Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Reputation Officer at Chipotle, said in a release. “We’re inviting all nurses to come into Chipotle to show us their IDs to redeem our token of appreciation.”
The deal is only valid for in-store purchases and cannot be used for online orders.
