Chipotle offers BOGO deal for nurses

Chipotle

MIAMI - Chipotle is set to take care of the people who take care of us when we're sick.

The chain will honor nurses on Tuesday, June 4 with a buy one, get one free deal. Nurses just need to show a valid nursing license or ID to get in on the free food.

All nurses are included in the BOGO deal, including:

RN

NP

CRNA

CNS

CNM

LVN

CNA

“We know that nurses are some of the most hardworking individuals and Chipotle wants to do its part to recognize these dedicated professionals who are helping to cultivate a better world,” Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Reputation Officer at Chipotle, said in a release. “We’re inviting all nurses to come into Chipotle to show us their IDs to redeem our token of appreciation.”

The deal is only valid for in-store purchases and cannot be used for online orders.

