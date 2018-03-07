Classmates gather at memorial for 2 teens fatally struck by vehicles on I-95

PLANTATION, Fla. - Loved ones are mourning two South Florida teenagers who were killed over the weekend in a car crash.

South Plantation High School students gathered Wednesday at a parking lot memorial to remember Deandre Montes, 16, and Juan Carlos Zuniga, 17.

Authorities said the two high school seniors were killed in a crash on Interstate 95 Saturday morning.

Family members said they were driving home when the car they were in blew a tire.

At first, they all got out of the car and stood in a safe zone.

Montes then went to help Zuniga push the car off the roadway. That's when several other cars crashed into them, killing the teens.

Friends said they were both nice young men.

"Losing Juan and Deandre -- everyone is just silent now. You can really feel the fact that our peers and are friends aren't here. Sometimes it doesn't feel real," Lacey Gunnar said.

Classmates of the two teens are in shock and said it is the first big loss for many of them and it has shaken them up.

"It made a lot of people more cautious about the way they drive, and about being more safe on the road," Anthony Gomez said.

Another student, Kumar Lilman, said Zuniga was his best friend.

"Juan was just the kindest person you could meet. He always had a smile. You know, he was never mad," Lilman said. "He just always smiled, always had something positive to say, always made you cheer up."

GoFundMe pages have been created to help the families of Zuniga and Montes pay for funeral expenses.

