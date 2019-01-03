Cleveland Clinic worker struck and killed by car outside ER

WESTON, Fla. - A Cleveland Clinic employee was struck and killed by a car Wednesday evening outside of the emergency room in Weston, authorities said.

Gina Carter, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Officer, said the victim was rushed inside the hospital in the 2900 block of Cleveland Clinic Boulevard, but the person died of their injuries. The driver of the car stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, Carter said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

