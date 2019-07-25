Coast Guard intercepts 'Carefree' yacht with 12 Chinese migrants off Fort Lauderdale

The Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark (WPC-1101) crew interdicted the motor yacht, Carefree, with 12 Chinese migrants and two suspected smugglers. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A dozen migrants from China were traveling in a yacht named Carefree when the U.S. Coast Guard found them on Tuesday about 12 miles east of Fort Lauderdale.

The Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark's crew boarded the yacht and found the migrants with two suspected smugglers.

Lt. Ray Lopez, chief of enforcement at Coast Guard Sector Miami, said migrants are risking their lives by trusting smugglers who usually have little or no lifesaving equipment on board.

The Coast Guard reported handing over the suspects to Homeland Security Investigations, and transferring the migrants to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations.

