Coast Guard medevacs Norwegian Getaway crew member about 45 miles south of Marathon

MIAMI - The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a crew member aboard the Norwegian Getaway about midnight as the cruise ship was about 45 miles south of Marathon.

Coast Guard officials said they were notified by the cruise ship at midnight that a crew member was suffering from "internal issues" and needed a medevac.

A Coast Guard helicopter arrived at the scene at 5:40 a.m. and airlifted the 41-year-old man to the air station where awaiting emergency medical services transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital for further medical care.

No other details were immediately released about the crew member's illness or condition.



