Coast Guard searching for cruise ship crew member who went overboard

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing a 33-year-old crew member from the cruise ship Norwegian Getaway after the crew member was seen going overboard.

The ship was 28 miles northwest of Pinar del Rio, Cuba and the crew member went overboard after 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the Coast Guard.

A passenger posted a message to WPLG’s Facebook account that the ship will have its arrival delayed until 3 p.m. Sunday.

According to the passenger, the captain confirmed to the ship that the crew member jumped and didn’t fall overboard.

The passenger also posted that the cruise director informed ship passengers that they won’t be offered compensation for the delay or reimbursement for missed flights.

