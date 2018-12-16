Coast Guard suspends search for missing cruise ship passenger

MIAMI - Coast Guard crews suspended their search for a missing passenger from a Carnival Victory ship.

Crews ended their search at 10:20 p.m. on Saturday for 26-year-old Thomas McElhany, who reportedly went overboard at 5 a.m. on Friday.

“I have been in contact with members of Mr. McElhany’s family throughout our search efforts and know this is a very difficult and painful time for them,” said Cmdr. David Aldous, Coast Guard 7th District search and rescue mission coordinator. “Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we have to make as first responders, and it is never made lightly.”

Coast Guard rescue crews were composed of Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopters, HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplanes, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton (WPC-1108), homeported in Key West and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Cochito (WPB-87329), homeported in Miami.

Crews searched for approximately 32 hours covering 2,086 square miles.

