Cockroaches will soon be impossible to kill

MIAMI - It used to be funny to say the only things that would survive a nuclear apocalypse are the cockroaches, but it's no longer funny now that it appears to be true.

A new study shows that roaches are evolving to the point where they will be indestuctible and impossible to kill.

Purdue University researchers found German cockroaches are now born with an immunity to toxins and even worse, they are developing an immunity to poisons within one generation of offspring.

It all means that roaches will become impervious to whatever exterminators create to kill them.

“We would see resistance increase four- or six-fold in just one generation,” said Purdue professor Michael Scharf. “We didn’t have a clue that something like that could happen this fast.”

