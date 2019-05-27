Colorado man dies on descent after summiting Mount Everest

BOULDER, Colo. - A second American has died this season after reaching the summit of Mount Everest.

The family of Christopher John Kulish confirmed the 62-year-old died Monday during his descent from the summit of the world's tallest mountain.

Kulish reached the top of Everest on the Nepalese side of the mountain. He was reported to be in good condition before suddenly passing away at the South Col.

At 29,029 feet and situated in the Himalayas, scaling Everest is the dream of thousands of climbers.

So far this climbing season, 11 people have died on Everest, with Kulish being the second American.

Kulish, who worked as an attorney in Colorado, was a member of the "7 Summit Club" after reaching the peak of the highest mountains on each continent.

Donald Cash of Utah died Wednesday, just moments after reaching the peak of the mountain. Guides were unable to revive him after he fainted on the way down from the summit.

Like the more than 200 people who have died on Everest since 1922, Cash's body will remain where he collapsed.

