Couple went on spending spree after accidental deposit, police say

MONTOURSVILLE, Penn. - A couple in Lycoming County is facing theft charges after their bank accidentally deposited more than $100,000 into their account, WNEP reported.

State police say Robert and Tiffany Williams of Montoursville spent most of the money on items ranging from an SUV to a race car.

State police say the couple living at a home on Cypress Street in Montoursville got themselves into hot water after spending money that wasn`t theirs.

Investigators say Robert and Tiffany Williams had $120,000 deposited into their account at BB&T on May 31 through a mistake by a teller.

But instead of contacting the bank about the deposit, the couple allegedly spent most of the money.

All in two and a half weeks, between June 3 through the 19.

Neighbors were stunned.

"That is kind of shocking, with all the procedures the banks have set up, checking and double-checking and triple-checking, there`s no way anybody gets away with that stuff," said Nate Weaver.

State police say the Williams bought an SUV, two four-wheelers, a camper, a car trailer.

Police say the Williams also used the money on bills, car repairs, cash purchases and even gave $15,000 to friends in need of money.

"I would check in with the bank first before I (did) anything, I`m not that dumb but some people do stupid things sometimes," said Robert Painton.

Once the bank realized its mistake, it transferred the $120,000 to the correct account.

It contacted Tiffany Williams on June 20 and told her the couple had to pay back the $107,000 in overdraft fees they incurred.

On June 21 the bank called again.

Tiffany said she and her husband would work out a payment plan.

Court papers show after those two initial phone calls from the bank, the couple had no contact with bank representatives, despite several attempts by the bank to reach them.

The couple is now facing felony theft charges.

A man at the Williams` home said he was Robert`s father.

"I have no idea, I don`t even know what`s going on. I`m just the dad, I have no idea what`s going on, I don`t know what to tell you," he said.

Robert and Tiffany Williams were released on $25,000 bail.

