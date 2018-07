FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A crash along Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport Sunday afternoon is causing significant delays for travelers.

A spokesperson for the airport said two lanes on eastbound I-595 near Exit 12B were blocked. The spokesperson urged drivers to use alternative routes to the airport, including Griffin Road or U.S. Route 1.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m.

