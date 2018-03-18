Crews fight grass fire in southwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Crews are working to put out a grass fire that broke out Saturday in southwest Miami-Dade County.
The grass fire, which officials estimated to be about 150 acres in size, started near Krome Avenue and Southwest 8th Street.
More News Headlines
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel said motorists were advised to seek alternative routes, as Krome Avenue and Southwest 8th Street were shut down per the Florida Highway Patrol.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was working with the Florida Forest Service on the grass fire, officials said.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.