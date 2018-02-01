$20,000 reward offered for information a year after fatal hit-and-run in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - A reward offered for information that leads to the arrest of the driver who fatally struck a Davie woman has been upped to $20,000 exactly a year after the crash.

Police said Emma Kelsoe, 80, her neighbor and her dog were struck by a car Feb. 1, 2017, in front of their homes off Southwest 18th Street and Southwest 86th Avenue.

Kelsoe's neighbor, Vickie McCall, was the only survivor.

"Emma and I were standing there, just talking as neighbors do, and the next thing I know, she said something about a car," McCall told Local 10 News last year. "I turned, I looked (and) I saw a dark-colored car with headlights -- that is it."

Residents told Local 10 News that speeding is a problem in the 55-and-older community, which is filled with people who have vision or hearing impairments.

Police are searching for a black or blue car in connection with the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. The additional $17,000 reward is being offered by Kelsoe's friends and family.



