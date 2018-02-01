$20,000 reward offered for information a year after fatal hit-and-run in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - A reward offered for information that leads to the arrest of the driver who fatally struck a Davie woman has been upped to $20,000 exactly a year after the crash.
Police said Emma Kelsoe, 80, her neighbor and her dog were struck by a car Feb. 1, 2017, in front of their homes off Southwest 18th Street and Southwest 86th Avenue.
More Emma Kelsoe Headlines
Kelsoe's neighbor, Vickie McCall, was the only survivor.
"Emma and I were standing there, just talking as neighbors do, and the next thing I know, she said something about a car," McCall told Local 10 News last year. "I turned, I looked (and) I saw a dark-colored car with headlights -- that is it."
Residents told Local 10 News that speeding is a problem in the 55-and-older community, which is filled with people who have vision or hearing impairments.
Police are searching for a black or blue car in connection with the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. The additional $17,000 reward is being offered by Kelsoe's friends and family.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.