$3,000 reward offered for information that leads to arrest of gunman in trailer park shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the gunman who fatally shot a man Tuesday morning at a trailer park.

The victim was identified as Rogelio Castro, 51, of Miami.

More Crime Headlines

The shooting was reported about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Gables Trailer Park in the area of Southwest 44th Avenue near 8th Street.

Miami-Dade police officers said the victim was involved in an argument with another man, which led to a physical altercation.

Authorities said the man pulled out a gun during the fight and shot Castro.

Castro was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman fled the area, authorities said.

Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.