$3,000 reward offered for information that leads to arrest of man's killer

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person who killed a man last month in Lauderhill.

The shooting was reported about 7:45 a.m. Jan. 19 near a home on Northwest Fifth Court and 33rd Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man with several gunshot wounds dead in a car.

He was later identified as Devon Payne.

"Just got to deal with it the way it comes, but man, this needs to stop," the victim's father, Dammon Payne, said. "You know, for nothing. I'm quite sure, for nothing. People don't fight (anymore). They've got to shoot. It's senseless. It's cowardice."

Relatives told Local 10 News that the car doors were locked, so they had to break the car's glass to get to the victim.

Homicide detectives are investigating and believe there might have been more than one shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



