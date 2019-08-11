'Real Tarzann' attacks python hunter associated with Zoological Wildlife Foundation, police say

Michael Holston, left, is attending the premiere of "Bumblebee" Dec. 9, in California. Python hunter Jason Leon, right, is holding the record-setting pythong he caught in 2017. (Photos by David Livingston/Getty Images and the South Florida…

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Michael Holston, better known as the "Real Tarzann," was allegedly involved in a savage fight. He was accused of punching a python hunter in the face with a closed fist, and when a man tried to intervene, he was accused of also punching him.

Holston, 25, was arrested for battery Friday afternoon after the fight. Hector Zelaya told police officers Holston chipped his tooth, as he attempted to separate him and Jason Leon.

Holston and Leon -- who is known for catching a record-breaking snake that was 17 feet, 1 inch long at the Big Cypress national preserve in 2017 -- met at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation, a defense attorney said during a hearing Saturday.

Holston is being held without bond on Sunday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County. His first court appearance for a bond hearing was Saturday with Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Linda Diaz.

Late last year, Leon set up a GoFundMe account with a picture of Holston. He wrote he needed support to continue hunting the pythons that are taking over the Florida Everglades and are eating everything from alligators to birds, deer, bobcats, rodents, and can even kill and eat panthers.

"With very little help from our local state government we have decided to take matters into our own hands and assemble a team [whose] sole purpose is to locate and remove every single one of these apex predators from our ecosytem," Leon wrote, adding that "our resources are limited."

Holston has some 5.8 million followers on Instagram and about 510,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Some of Holston's pictures include animals that belong to the ZWF, co-founded by Mario Tabraue Sr., a convicted felon and exotic-wildlife exhibitor. Trabaue keeps his collection at a ranch near Miami-Dade County's Country Walk neighborhood, west of Zoo Miami.

ZWF's website lists Leon as having worked as an animal curator supervisor since 2014 and claims he has been "dedicating his time to learn how to work with large cats in pursuit of one day being able to rescue some on his own."

Holston is facing three charges: felony burglary, assault and battery; felony battery and misdemeanor battery charges.

During the Saturday afternoon bond hearing, a defense attorney said there was a confusion about the burglary charge. She said the incident was in a property where Holston had been living in for the last seven months.

The prosecutor said the charge in question was the one with the bond hold, which prevented Holston from leaving the jail. The other charges have a $6,500 bond.

Diaz ordered Holston to stay away from Zelaya and Leon. Miami-Dade County records show defense attorney Jeremy McLymont is representing Holston, and the case was assigned to Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Richard Hersch.

