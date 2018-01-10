'This one deserves to be killed,' man says after allegedly slashing woman's throat

MIAMI - A Miami man was arrested Tuesday after he slashed a woman's throat while she was sitting outside a home on Northwest 34th Street, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim was sitting on a chair in the front yard when Gregorio Oquendo, 78, pushed the woman and cut her throat with a knife.

Miami police officers said the woman collapsed in the arms of a witness, who asked Oquendo, "Why did you do that?"

Police said Oquendo responded numerous times, "This one deserves to be killed."

Oquendo then went inside his bedroom and came out when police officers arrived, the arrest report stated.

Authorities said an officer saw Oquendo walking out of the front gate and two witnesses pointed to him and told the officer, "That's him. He did it."

The officer pointed a gun at Oquendo and told him not to move, authorities said. He was then taken into custody after another officer arrived at the scene to assist.

The victim, who was bleeding profusely from her neck, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Her condition has not been released.

Police said Oquendo claimed that he couldn't remember what occurred because he was too intoxicated.

He faces one count of second-degree attempted murder.

