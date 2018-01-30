1 in custody after car believed to be used in South Beach shooting found in Miami

MIAMI - A white car that is believed to have been used last week during a shooting in South Beach was found Tuesday afternoon in Miami.

The Honda Accord with a temporary tag was found in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 32nd Street.

Miami Beach police confirmed that a male was taken into custody for questioning.

A woman who lives nearby said she heard police yell, "Put your hands up," before they took the subject into custody.

Police said Kamil Patel, 29, and a friend were walking in an alley near the Kill Your Idol karaoke bar late Thursday when a gunman got out of the passenger side of an Accord and killed Patel.

Police traced the car to Orestes Marrero, 54, of Miami-Dade County, who was reported missing Friday. His car was also reported stolen the same day.

It's unclear whether anyone is in custody.

Local 10 News reporter Erica Rakow spoke with Patel's friend who witnessed the shooting earlier in the day.

Katy Park said Patel had just moved to South Florida from Dallas a few weeks ago to continue his career in high-end retail.

She said they were out exploring some infamous spots on South Beach when they were shot at near Espanola Way.

"I just want to hear his voice, and I just want to hear his laugh," Park said about her friend.

Park said Patel was full of life and loved nothing more than his family, his friends and his new job at the Prada store in Bal Harbour.

"I was coming to see him in his new city. He was so excited and proud of Miami and he wanted to show me around," Park said.

Park said Patel was killed just four hours after he had picked her up from the airport.

"He literally saved my life," Park said. "He, without hesitation, pushed me behind him and moved in front of me and his last words were -- still trying to protect me -- 'Katy, keep walking.'"

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.