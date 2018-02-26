1 in custody after fatal shooting in Lauderhill, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man was fatally shot at a shopping plaza Monday morning in Lauderhill, authorities said.

Lauderhill police said the victim was shot during an altercation with another man outside a business at 4235 NW 12th St.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Another man who was involved in the altercation was detained, but the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

