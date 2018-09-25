1 in custody after leading deputies on chase on I-95, authorities say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - One person is in custody after they led deputies on a chase in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the suspect led deputies on the chase after they tried to stop him in Lauderhill.

Deputies followed the suspect onto I-95 and the driver eventually crashed his vehicle near Miami Gardens Drive, authorities said.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 3:15 p.m. as the suspect's car was pressed up against an undercover law enforcement SUV.

The car had front-end damage.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.