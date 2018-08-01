1 killed, 1 injured in Pompano Beach drive-by shooting

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A female was killed and a male was injured in a drive-by shooting late Tuesday night in Pompano Beach, deputies said.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a drive-by shooting at 3028 NW Second St. shortly after 11 p.m.

A female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while a male victim was taken to Broward Health North with non-life-threatening injuries, BSO spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said.

Investigators are searching for a dark-colored vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.