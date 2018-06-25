1-month-old girl from Gainesville found safe, authorities say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A missing child alert was canceled Monday afternoon for a 1-month-old baby girl from Gainesville who was reported missing earlier in the morning.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Sundara Florence was found safe, although authorities did not immediately say where she was found or who she was found with.

Authorities had said Sundara was last seen Monday morning in the 900th block of Southwest 62nd Terrance.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a pink onesie with cupcakes on it.

She was believed to possibly be in the company of Cornelius Florence, 28, who also lives in Gainesville.

Although they share the same last name, authorities have not confirmed the relation between the two.

Authorities said they believed Florence and Sundara might have been traveling in a gray Chevrolet Impala.

