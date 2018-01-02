13-year-old boy dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 13-year-old boy died Friday night after he was struck by a car in Fort Lauderdale while riding his bicycle, authorities said.

The hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:13 p.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest 19th Street.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said the driver, identified as Michael Jumpp, 19, struck the teen and another child with his vehicle as the victims were riding their bikes in the eastbound lanes.

The children were taken to a local hospital, where the 13-year-old died, Figone said.

Figone said Fort Lauderdale police officers located the vehicle and detained the driver a short time later in Lauderhill.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim who died.

The condition and identity of the second victim have not been released.

Jumpp, who is a senior at Academic Solutions Academy High School, faces charges of failure to stop at an accident involving a death, failure to stop at an accident involving serious bodily injury and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

He has since bonded out of jail.

