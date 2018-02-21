13-year-old girl accused of threatening to kill students at Central Charter School

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A sixth-grade student who Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said threatened to kill students at a Lauderdale Lakes school has been arrested.

BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said the 13-year-old girl posted a threat Monday night on Instagram that students at Central Charter School would be killed this week. Oglesby said the girl gave two dates: Feb. 20 or Feb. 22.

Deputies investigated the threat and were told by the girl that the "post was done in jest," Oglesby said.

However, her parents were concerned enough to keep their daughter home from school for the day, unaware that she had made the threat, Oglesby said.

The girl now faces a felony charge of intimidation.

