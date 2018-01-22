14-year-old boy arrested in connection with carjacking of elderly woman

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday in connection with the carjacking of an 81-year-old woman outside a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes.

Surveillance video from the store at 3001 N. State Road 7 on Jan. 15 shows one of three boys following the victim into the store and then re-emerging in the parking lot as the victim was about to leave.

More Crime Headlines

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said two of the boys flanked the victim as the third approached the woman from the front, demanding the keys to her brown 2015 Toyota Corolla.

The woman told Local 10 News that she thought it was a joke because the boy was young enough to be her great-grandchild. She said she asked him to repeat what he had said. He shouted the order again, so she handed him the keys.

Authorities said the boys jumped into the car and left so quickly that they nearly struck the victim as they pulled out of the parking space.

The teen who was arrested Friday has no prior criminal history in the state of Florida.

The other two boys have not been arrested.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.