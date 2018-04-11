15-year-old girl accused of kidnapping Miami baby, police say

MIAMI - A 15-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday accused of kidnapping a 10-month-old boy as his mother slept, Miami police said.

The girl, who is not being identified because of her age, faces charges of kidnapping, providing false information to police and grand theft.

According to the arrest report, the girl, who went by the alias of "Bella," had recently befriended Noah Florvil's mother while both of them lived in the same rooming house.

On Friday, the mother decided to move to another apartment in the Liberty City's section of Miami and the girl asked if she could sleep at the new apartment for the night. But Saturday, the mother realized the girl wanted to stay longer than just one night and asked the girl to leave.

Sometime Sunday night, the girl returned to the apartment while the mother was sleeping with Noah in the same bed, the report said. The girl snatched Noah from his mother's arms and fled, the report said.

The mother awoke to find Noah missing and panicked, the report said. Her mobile phone had also been taken.

A witness told the mother that Bella had taken Noah and the mother alerted authorities, the report said.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert on Monday afternoon for Noah. The alert advised by people to be on the lookout for a woman named Bella.

By early evening Monday, officers had tracked the girl to the Palacio Inn Motel in Hialeah, the report said. When detectives questioned the girl at the hotel, she told them her name was "Tiffany" and called Noah "Jordan." Detectives found the mother's mobile phone on the girl and arrested her.

Noah was placed in foster care after a court hearing on Tuesday. The judge did not disclose why the boy was placed in foster care.

Noah's mother will have supervised visitations with the boy three times a week, the judge ruled

