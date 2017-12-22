16-year-old boy is third juvenile to be shot in past week in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy who was shot Thursday night is the third juvenile to be shot in Miami-Dade County in the past week, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at a Citgo gas station at Northwest 103rd Street and Northwest 12th Avenue, which is next to the apartment complex where King Carter, 6, was fatally shot last year.

Two years ago, a man died and another was injured at the same gas station.

"'Pow, pow, pow, pow' -- that's all I heard," Porfirio Peralta, who owns a nearby corner store, said. "I was walking, like (at) 8 o’clock last night, (and) I heard eight or 10 times gun shots. I can't see nothing. I just see police at the gas station."

Police said the teen was shot multiple times while sitting in a car on the side of the gas station.

Detectives said the teen who was driving parked his car and went into the store.

Police said he heard a noise and came out to find shattered glass and his friend shot.

The driver took his injured friend to North Shore Medical Center. He was then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police are searching for the shooter and are trying to identify anyone who was involved.

The teen's friend told police that he didn't see anything because he was inside the store, so he was unable to help provide a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.





