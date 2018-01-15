Crime

17-year-old boy shot in leg during drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg Sunday night during a drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 9:15 p.m. in the area of Northwest 61st Street and 20th Avenue.

"While he will be fine, our community is not," Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted. "Ironically sad that on the eve of our nation’s celebration of Dr. King's life and non-violent resistance, many among us, cowardly, resort to gun violence to settle score. #Enough."

No other details were immediately released about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. 
 

