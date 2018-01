HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday in Homestead.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the teenager was at a park at 600 Southwest 14th Avenue when three males approached him and opened fire.

Zabaleta said an officer suffered minor, unrelated injuries during the incident.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.

