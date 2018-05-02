18-year-old man accused of bringing gun to Miami Jackson High School

MIAMI - An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to Miami Jackson High School, authorities said.

Authorities said Zion Horne, who attends Miami Northwestern Senior High School, skipped school Tuesday and showed up at Jackson High with a loaded gun.

A grinder with marijuana residue on it was also found on him, authorities said.

The student's mother, Kenyetta Horne, appeared in court Wednesday morning for her son's hearing and told the judge to throw the book at him to teach him a lesson.

"If he's carrying a gun, he's obviously into something that is not right," Kenyetta Horne said.

Miami-Dade County Judge Mindy Glazer set his bond at $106,000, which Zion Horne's attorney said was exceptionally high since the defendant is only 18 and has no prior criminal history.

Glazer read off the arrest report that Zion Horne is in a local street gang and said she is concerned fellow gang members will bail him out.

Kenyetta Horne told Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon after the hearing that she's giving her son tough love and wants him to remain in jail for now to keep him safe.

"He got into some trouble, was caught with a gun, and I found out some things I had no clue about and I just thank God for revealing them to me," she said.

Kenyetta Horne said she wants her son to be a leader and not a follower.

"I've come too far, he's come too far and I ain't burying my child. I ain't burying my child," she said. "I need him to learn."

Zion Horne faces charges of trespassing on school property with a gun, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

