2 burglars steal about $6,300 worth of city-owned lawn equipment in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Two burglars tunneled their way through a hedge and fence to steal lawn equipment from city of Oakland Park trailers, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 8 a.m. Nov. 27.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said the thieves parked their vehicle on the opposite side of a city lot sometime over the Thanksgiving holiday and bore a 2x2 hole into a chain-link fence.

The men then stole chainsaws, leaf blowers, a pole saw and hedge and weed trimmers, Oglesby said.

Surveillance video shows one thief handing equipment from one of the Oakland Park trailers to his accomplice on the other side of the fence.

Once their pickup truck was loaded, the two took off with nearly $6,300 of city-owned lawn equipment, Oglesby said.

Authorities said the men were in a dark-colored pickup that had a business sign on the driver's side door.

Anyone with information about the thieves’ identities is asked to call BSO Detective Steve Upadayya at 954-202-3121 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

