2 dogs found dead after man barricades himself inside southwest Miami-Dade home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two dogs were found dead Friday afternoon after a man barricaded himself inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police responded to the home in the area of Southwest 216th Street and 120th Avenue after someone called police at 11:30 a.m. and asked officers to conduct a welfare check.

Police said a man came to the front door and cursed at and threatened to shoot an officer.

The Miami-Dade Police Department's SWAT team then responded to the home.

Police said the suspect came out of the house at 4:15 p.m. and surrendered to authorities.

Officers said they found two dead dogs inside the home.

The suspect, identified only as a man in his 60s, was arrested.

It's unclear what charges he will be facing.

