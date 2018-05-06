2 fatally shot, 1 injured in dispute among neighbors

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are dead and another person was airlifted to a hospital after a dispute among neighbors in southwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

The fatal shooting occurred about 5:40 p.m. at 22650 SW 274th St.

More Crime Headlines

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said two neighbors were involved in a dispute at the home when shots were fired.

A 78-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were killed, while a 50-year-old man was taken to Jackson South Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

Zabaleta didn't say what the argument was about.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.