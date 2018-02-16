2 girls placed on house arrest for threatening to shoot up schools

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two South Florida girls were placed on house arrest Friday for allegedly threatening to shoot up their schools.

A Broward County judge ordered that each girl serve 21 days of house arrest.

According to Davie police, an 11-year-old girl who attends Nova Middle School was arrested Thursday for writing a note that threatened to shoot up the school.

Police said the student placed the handwritten note under the assistant principal's office door, which read: "I will bring a gun to school to kill all of you ugly ass kids and teachers bitch. I will bring the gun Feb. 16, 18. BE prepared bitch!"

Authorities said surveillance video shows the student placing the note under the door.

She also provided a written confession, officers said.

According to a police report, the girl was crying and upset when she was confronted by officers about the note.

In her written confession, the student claimed that another girl ordered her to put the note under the door to the assistant principal's office or she would get her friend to fight her.

The girl said the other student didn't like her because of a boy.

Authorities said a 17-year-old girl who attends Piper High School in Sunrise was also arrested Thursday.

The student is accused of making threats against the school on social media.

The teenager's mother was in court Friday for her daughter's hearing. She told Local 10 News reporter Jeff Weinsier that she had "no comment" about the incident involving her daughter.

Both students possibly face expulsion.

The arrests came just a day after 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Numerous hoax threats have since been made against some South Florida schools, causing some parents to pull their children out of school for the week.

One parent, whose child attends North Broward Preparatory School where a threat was made Thursday, said she and her husband are considering home schooling their daughter.

On Friday, threats that were found to be unsubstantiated were made against Pembroke Pines Charter High School, Western High School in Davie and Hallandale Beach High School.

