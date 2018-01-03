2 injured in northwest Miami-Dade shootings

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Three shootings were reported Wednesday afternoon in Miami-Dade County, one of which left a man in critical condition and another that left a man in serious condition.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said a man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center after he was shot in the area of 1301 NW 103rd St.

Another man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition after he was shot in the lower extremity in the area of 10161 NW 26th Ave., authorities said.

Miami police said they also responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of 3401 NW 17th St.

Miami police Officer Michael Vega said three vehicles and several homes were struck by bullets, but no one was injured.

Vega said witnesses gave conflicting stories about the incident.

Further details about the shootings were not immediately released.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

