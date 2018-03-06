2 injured in Sunrise shooting

SUNRISE, Fla. - Two people were injured Tuesday in a shooting in Sunrise.

The shooting was reported outside a shopping plaza on the Sunset Strip and Northwest 15th Street.

Witnesses told Local 10 News reporter Andrew Perez that an argument in the parking lot led to the shooting.

Police said the victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Their conditions were not immediately released.

No arrests have been made and a motive is unclear.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.