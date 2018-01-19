2 men arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Miami teen

MIAMI - Two men were arrested this week in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Jordan Applewhite faces a first-degree murder charge while Harlan Rifkind, 19, faces a charge of being an accessory after the fact.

More Crime Headlines

According to an arrest report, Applewhite asked Rifkind to drive him to Danny Alvarez's home on Southwest 31st Avenue and Southwest Fourth Street on the night of Jan. 6.

A witness told detectives that Applewhite wanted to confront the victims because of a robbery that happened a few weeks prior, possibly over marijuana.

Police said Rifkind drove Applewhite to Alvarez's home, where they waited for the victims to leave the home.

Police said Applewhite got out of Rifkind's car as the victims drove away and fired at the vehicle.

Alvarez yelled, "I'm hit, I'm hit," and then collapsed in the back seat as his friends took him to Coral Gables Hospital, authorities said.

Alvarez died at the hospital.

Police said Applewhite turned himself in Thursday. Rifkind was taken into custody Tuesday and has since been released from jail.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.