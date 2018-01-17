2 men get away with wounded Doral police officer's gun

DORAL, Fla. - Two men being sought in connection with the shooting of a veteran South Florida police officer got away with the officer's gun, police said.

Doral police Lt. Gary King had just returned to his Palmetto Bay home about 9:45 p.m. when he was confronted in his driveway by two men who tried to rob him, Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

A scuffle ensued, and King was shot in the arm, Zabaleta said. The men sped away in a red Toyota, taking King's gun with them, Zabaleta said.

"Now we have individuals (who) were brazen enough to commit this robbery and, on top of that, now we know for a fact that they're armed with the officer's gun," Zabaleta said.

King, who has been a police officer in South Florida for nearly 50 years, was taken to Jackson South Medical Center.

"Gary's going to be OK, but he went through a long night and a long surgery," Doral Police Chief Donald De Lucca said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said King had been shopping with his wife at a couple of locations near U.S. Highway 1 and Southwest 136th Street before he was ambushed. Perez said the men responsible are still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

King began his law enforcement career with the Miami Police Department in 1969. He served with the Miami-Dade Police Department from 1982 to 2007 before joining the Doral Police Department, where he is the traffic section commander.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

