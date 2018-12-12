2 men in pickup truck shot, return to Miami Gardens shopping center for help

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Two men were wounded Wednesday in a road-rage shooting in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens police said a driver and passenger in a pickup truck left a shopping center at Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 165th Street, but they only got about a mile away before getting into some sort of altercation with someone in a black Yukon GMC.

"There was a shooting that occurred where both the driver and the passenger were injured as a result," Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Carolyn Frazer said.

Hurt and searching for help, they remembered seeing a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in the shopping center, so they went back.

Their white Ford F-150 was towed from the shopping center. At least three bullet holes could be seen in the truck, numbered with evidence markers.

The driver of the truck was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition. The passenger was also taken to a hospital, although his injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives are searching for a black Yukon GMC with rear-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

