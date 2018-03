MARGATE, Fla.- - Two people were hospitalized Saturday night with gunshot wounds, according to Margate Fire Rescue.

The shooting took place on Atlantic Boulevard and was possibly from car to car.

Officials said the vehicle, struck by gunfire, crashed into a Publix plaza.

The two victims were taken to Broward Health North, officials said.

The incident is still under investigation.

Watch Local 10 News and stay with local10.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.