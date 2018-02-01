2 Publix workers stabbed in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A shoplifter stabbed two workers Wednesday at a Publix store in Miami Beach, police said.

Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said the workers were attacked after they confronted the man about 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the store in the 6800 block of Collins Avenue.

A nearby off-duty police officer was able to intervene and subdue the man, identified by police as Matthew Miller.

Miller, 43, was arrested and faces charges of aggravated battery, armed robbery and retail theft.

The store manager was stabbed in the torso, Rodriguez said. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

The other victim, an employee in the meat department who witnessed the shoplifting, was cut on one of his knees and was treated at Aventura Hospital.

Police said both men are expected to recover.

Nicole Krauss, a spokeswoman for Publix, confirmed the attack, but said the affect on the store was minimal.

"The safety of our associates and customers is paramount, and we are working closely with the Miami Beach Police Department as they continue their investigation," Krauss said.

According to an arrest report, Miller had stolen a $7.99 chicken Caesar salad from the grocery store.

