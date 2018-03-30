1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at northwest Miami-Dade gas station

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed and another was wounded Friday morning in a shooting at a northwest Miami-Dade County gas station, police said.

The shooting happened at a Valero gas station near Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 90th Street.

Miami-Dade police said one person was being taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The other victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooter fled the scene in a gray car.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.



